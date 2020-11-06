Local Boards of Elections still counting

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Elections plans to discuss absentee ballots and any provisional ballots on November 13.

That’s the day all counties will start canvassing, a process Sara Knotts, the Brunswick County Board of Elections Director says many voters are unfamiliar with:

“Election night has never been the official end to an election. We’ve always had this period of time to canvas the votes. We’re working as hard as we can to certify what we see as accurate.”

Provisional ballots are used to record a vote when a voter’s eligibility comes into question.

Though final results won’t be revealed until around November 13, many still think races have already been called.

“I try to explain to them it’s not the Board of Elections that’s calling any of the races that have been called,” Knotts says. “We don’t do that. That’s the media or maybe candidates that have decided they’ve garnered enough votes to consider themselves to have won. The Board of Elections hasn’t finalized anything, and we won’t until we reach that canvas day.”

Knotts says they are being as thorough as possible, researching 869 provisional ballots before the final tally.

“You can have fast, or you can have accurate. And it’s really important that people have patience with us to make sure that what we certify during canvas is an accurate depiction of all of the valid, legal votes that were cast in this election.”

Brunswick County had the second highest early voting turnout in the state and a record number of absentee ballots this year.

Knotts says that though the nation is on pins and needles, she and her bipartisan staff and board are working hard to provide us with accurate results.