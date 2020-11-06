Man faces multiple charges following Burgaw drug bust

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Burgaw man has been arrested for multiple drug charges.
On Thursday, detectives with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Vice / Narcotics Unit, along with help from the Burgaw Police Department, executed a search warrant at a home on the 400-block of South Bodenheimer Street in downtown Burgaw.
Detectives reportedly seized approximately 870 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and cash.
Roscoe Sharone Cherry was arrested and posted a $25,000 secured bond.
He faces the following Narcotics related charges:
- Felony Possession of Marijuana
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Marijuana
- Manufacture Marijuana
- Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia