Man faces multiple charges following Burgaw drug bust

Drugs and guns reportedly seized during bust in Nov. 2020. (Photo: PCSO)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Burgaw man has been arrested for multiple drug charges.

On Thursday, detectives with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office Vice / Narcotics Unit, along with help from the Burgaw Police Department, executed a search warrant at a home on the 400-block of South Bodenheimer Street in downtown Burgaw.

Roscoe Sharone Cherry (Photo: PCSO)n 

Detectives reportedly seized approximately 870 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and cash.

Roscoe Sharone Cherry was arrested and posted a $25,000 secured bond.

He faces the following Narcotics related charges:

  • Felony Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Marijuana
  • Manufacture Marijuana
  • Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia