NC first lady apologizes for comment on Trump supporters

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s first lady has apologized after a screenshot of her saying she “flipped off” supporters of President Donald Trump during a rally in the state was circulated on social media.

Kristin Cooper apologized Thursday through an emailed statement from her spokesperson to The News & Observer.

The screenshot of Cooper’s comments shows her saying that she “flipped off” a “pitiful family group” that was waving flags at the state Capitol.

Michelle Morrow, an organizer for the event on Sunday, told WRAL-TV that attendees had been carrying a “Trump flag” and other flags.

Cooper said her “personal Facebook comments and actions leading to it were inappropriate.”