Old Wilmington by Candlelight tour still happening despite pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Cape Fear area holiday tradition is going to happen this year.

The Lower Cape Fear Historical Society has hosted the Old Wilmington by Candlelight Tour for nearly half a century.

This event has become a much-anticipated holiday staple and despite the challenges presented by 2020. The 48th Annual Old Wilmington by the Light Tour will be held the weekend of December 5-6 with a few changes.

The event this year is designed to enable residents to share socially distant camaraderie through scheduled tours limited to a small number of participants. Tours will be scheduled each half hour between the hours of 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tour groups will be limited to 10 individuals for each session. A self-guided option will also be available.

The tours will start and end at the Latimer House, 126 S. Third Street. Following the tour, participants will be invited to attend our Holiday Artisan Fair, which will feature crafts, gifts, and more from local artisans and businesses. The Holiday Artisan Fair will be open to the public as well.

Once complete, ticket holders will be invited inside the Latimer House, where they will be able to viewed each room beautifully adorned by local designers for the holidays.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 6 and will cost $30, children under 13 $10. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Lower Cape Fear Historical Society online.