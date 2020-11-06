One injured after car crashes into Wilmington apartment

Hannah Patrick
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department says a woman was taken to the hospital after she drove her car drove into a Wilmington apartment building Friday afternoon.

The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted photos from the scene on Still Meadow Drive.

Car in Home on Still Meadow Drive on Nov. 6, 2020 (Photo: Wilmington Fire Department)
Wilmington Police Department Spokeswoman Jessica Williams said it happened Friday afternoon around 1 p.m.

Williams said a 77-year-old woman drove into an apartment unit. She suffered minor injuries. No one was living in the apartment.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Williams said the driver is being cited for failure to reduce speed and being recommended for driver’s re-examination.

 