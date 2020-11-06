‘Trash to Treasure’ community yard sale coming to Pleasure Island

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)–This weekend it’s time to make deals and find treasure. The Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce is putting on the island’s biggest yard sale.

The ‘Trash to Treasure’ sale kickoffs on Saturday morning at the Carolina Beach Lake Park. There will be tents set up on the walking path for everyone wanting to sell their items. The Chamber of Commerce says there will also be food trucks, vendors, and raffles.

Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce President Greg Reynolds says it’s been hard to plan events this year, but this will allow everyone to have a little fun, safely.

“We were trying to do a covid safe event, plus we know everybody has a lot of stuff they want to sell,”Reynolds says. “Especially at the beach people tend to have storage rooms and this is a good way to get cash for Christmas.”

The event will get underway at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday morning and run until 2:00 p.m. They are still accepting booth rentals if you have some things you would like to see. If you want to reserve a booth you can visit the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.