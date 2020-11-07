1 dead in boat capsize in Carolina Beach Inlet

CAROLINA BEACH (WWAY) — One man is dead after a boat capsized in the Carolina Beach Inlet.

The Department of NC Wildlife, assisted by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the incident that took place Saturday morning Nov. 7.

Four people — two fathers and two sons — were on a boat that was attempting to turn around in the inlet when a wave hit the boat and swamped it. All four individuals were swept into the water as the boat nosedived and took a wave over the bow.

Charles Boyd Jamison, 72, of Garner, had died by the time officers came to the rescue; the other three people were conscious and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

None of the four were wearing life jackets although an auto-inflatable life jacket was found floating nearby inflated.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death of Jamison.