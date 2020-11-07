Cape Fear Memorial Bridge off-ramp closed

WILIMINGTON (WWAY) — The southbound Front Street off-ramp of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is closed and will be for much of the weekend.

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority says that the closures will allow a CFPUA contractor to install a manhole near the intersection of South Front and Marstellar streets.

- Advertisement -

Message boards have been placed in the area ahead of the closures to alert drivers.

Northbound traffic on South Front Street is not expected to be impacted. Traffic coming into Wilmington via the bridge will be detoured onto South Third Street.

The ramp and road are scheduled to re-open at 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9.