Carolina Beach hosts ‘Trash to Treasure’ yard sale

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — They say that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and that’s exactly the spirit thousands of people had on Pleasure Island this weekend.

A trash to treasure yard sale was held Saturday in Carolina Beach.

42 vendors began setting up socially-distanced tents at 6:00 in the morning around part of Lake Park in Carolina Beach.

Items included everything available at a typical yard sale. Attendance was free, although vendors had to pay a 25-dollar fee for some tent space.

The sale allowed residents to get rid of items that had been cluttering up their garages and attics and raised money for the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce.

“Everyone’s done very well, they’re all pleased,” Chamber of Commerce chairman Lynn Halterman said. “They came with a lot of stuff from their attics and garages and storage units. Now they’re pretty bare. Everybody’s kind of sold everything they’ve got.”

After such a successful turnout, organizers plan on making the trash to treasure yard sale an annual event.