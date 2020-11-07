Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding 22 year old missing man

WHITEVILLE (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert looking for a man reporting missing on Nov. 4.

Markel Dashan Gore, 22, was last seen walking on Highway 701 North in the area of Clarkton in Bladen County.

Gore is reported as 5’11”, roughly 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jogging pants and white and black Adidas shoes.

A family friend says Gore stated that he was walking to Fayetteville.

Gore has a history of walking away from his home and was previously located in Wilmington.

The family has received tips from unknown sources that Gore has been seen heading to Wilmington.

Gore suffers from Schizophrenia and Bi-Polar Disorder but does not take medication.