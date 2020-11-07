Hundreds walk to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Hundreds of people hit the streets of Wilmington Saturday separately to help raise money and awareness to end the scourge of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s walk looked a little different. Rather than gathering together for one big ceremony, participants walked on sidewalks, tracks and trails as individuals, families or small teams.

The Eastern North Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association estimates that 500 people walked across the Wilmington area. They also claim to have raised more than $96,000, hoping to raise another $11,000 by the end of the year.

A Promise Garden to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s was set up in a “view only” format on Walk day at Long Leaf Park.

A spokesperson says, “Since the Walk is everywhere this year, individuals are being encouraged to still register, watch the opening ceremony, walk in their neighborhoods and fundraise on their own.”

Registrations and donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31.