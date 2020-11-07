Local woman celebrates huge milestone birthday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday is a day 101 years in the making — but one family couldn’t wait that long to celebrate.

Bettie Jenkins doesn’t officially turn 101 until November 10th, but her family and friends observed the occasion with a birthday parade on Saturday.

Cars lined the streets in front of Jenkins house before driving by and waving, and family members handed out cupcakes to the attendees.

They all recognized the significance of living that long, although Bettie’s not just looking backward but forward — she says she plans to live at least another ten years!