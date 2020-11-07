Man who kidnapped, killed Columbus County man sentenced to life in prison

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A man accused of a 2018 killing near Broadway at the Beach will face life in prison.

Javaline Dawkins, of Loris, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for kidnapping and killing Ryan Bryant, according to Jimmy Richardson, the solicitor for the 15th Circuit Court. He was found guilty in court.

He faced murder, kidnapping and weapons charges.

Dawkins knew Bryant and planned to meet him for a drug trade, during which he kidnapped and shot him, according to arrest warrants.

Bryant was taken to a hospital and later died.

