NC Republicans seek data to resolve top races

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republicans are pressing state election officials to make public more information about the number of outstanding ballots from this week’s election that could be counted.

Nearly a dozen Election Day races in North Carolina remain too early to call, including those for president and U.S. Senate.

As many as 172,000 ballots have either yet to be counted or rejected, or could trickle in through the mail before a deadline next week.

Republican lawmakers demanded tracking data from the State Board of Elections for ballot envelopes turned in at the post office.

Election officials cautioned that not all envelopes get scanned.