UNCW condemns vandalism, theft of BLM banners

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina-Wilmington has announced that Black Lives Matter banners located in student free expression areas went missing or were damaged.

A UNCW spokesperson says that the banners were “apparently stolen or vandalized.”

UNCW Chancellor Jose Sartarelli reiterated that all members of the UNCW community should follow the Seahawk Respect Compact, which “actively fosters, encourages, and promotes inclusiveness, mutual respect, acceptance, and open-mindedness among students, faculty, staff and the broader community.”

Sartarelli noted in his announcement that “it is more important than ever that we honor the values of the Seahawk Respect Compact” during periods featuring “a great degree of angst,” such as the contentious atmosphere surrounding the presidential election.