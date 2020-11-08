3 shot at Circus Circus Hotel in Las Vegas, person of interest in custody

LAS VEGAS, NV (ABC News) — A shooting broke out Saturday night at the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, leaving three people wounded, one person of interest in custody and numerous witnesses ducking for cover, according to police.

The gunfire erupted inside the hotel’s enclosed Adventuredome theme park during a fight involving several people, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

- Advertisement -

Police responded to the hotel around 7:30 p.m. local time after 911 dispatchers received a call of shots fired inside the Las Vegas Strip landmark, police said.

Officers found three people with bullet wounds and launched a search for the shooter, officials said. Police officials later said a person of interest was in custody and being questioned.

The three people injured in the episode were taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening wounds and were listed in stable condition, police said.

A motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Videos posted online showed several people, including men and women, fighting inside the crowded Adventuredome when three shots rang out and witnesses scrambled for cover.

“We do believe this is an isolated incident involving a fight between two different groups of individuals inside the Adventuredome,” LVMPD Bureau Commander Dori Koren told reporters. “This is not an active shooter, and we do believe that there is no further threat at this time to anyone else in the public.”