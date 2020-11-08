Local elected officials react to Biden win

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After Republicans and Democrats spent the past year and a half arguing about their differences, will they be able to come together?

Local democrats are of course pleased with the results, but their counterparts on the other side of the aisle have been quiet.

Governor Roy Cooper, who was re-elected Tuesday night, tweeted Saturday saying “Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and VP-Elect Kamala Harris. I look forward to working with them for a stronger, better educated and healthier North Carolina.”

Democratic Representative Deb Butler, who serves parts of New Hanover and Brunswick Counties in the North Carolina House issued a statement to WWAY saying “I am hopeful that the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will help us move forward as one nation because we have big challenges to tackle. And when we come together as Americans, there is no obstacle we can’t overcome. President-elect Biden understands pain and he will be a compassionate and unifying leader for all of us. And to finally have a woman, especially a woman of color by his side, will further unify us as Americans.”

Republican Charlie Miller, who was elected Tuesday to the North Carolina House also representing New Hanover and Brunswick Counties said he would be glad to comment once it is a certified election.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo declined to comment.

Other local politicians, including Republican Senator Thom Tillis, Congressman David Rouzer, Rep. Ted Davis, and several local commissioners and other politicians have not yet responded to our requests for comment.