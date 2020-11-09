Active COVID-19 cases rise to highest in the state at Tabor City prison

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Tabor Correctional Institution currently has the most active COVID-19 cases among prisons in North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, a total of 221 Tabor Correctional inmates have tested positive for the virus, 61 of which are presumed recovered.

As of Monday afternoon, there are currently 165 inmates with COVID-19.

In comparison, the New Hanover Correctional Center has 28 active cases, Columbus Correctional has one, and Pender Correctional has seven.

