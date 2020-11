FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Eta is causing dangerous flooding across Florida’s most densely populated urban areas.

The system stranded cars and swamped entire neighborhoods with fast-rising water that had no place to drain.

The system made landfall Monday in the Florida Keys and posed a serious threat across South Florida, which was already drenched from more than 14 inches of rain last month.

Forecasters say Eta could dump an additional 6 to 12 inches.