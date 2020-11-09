Brunswick County Schools opens window for changes to learning plans

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools students are now allowed to switch their learning plans for the upcoming second semester.

Grades K-5 students can switch to 100 remote or 100% face to face instruction and grades 6-12 can switch to 100% remote or A/B Rotating Day (mix of in class and remote each week) instruction.

- Advertisement -

If you plan on staying in your current learning plan, they do not have to do anything. This is just for folks who wish to change to something else available.

Here’s the application: