Bucks player signs $750K settlement agreement over arrest

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown and the Milwaukee city attorney have agreed to a revised $750,000 settlement of a lawsuit Brown filed after getting taken to the ground, shocked with a Taser and arrested during an encounter with police in 2018.

The city attorney is recommending the city’s Common Council approve the deal.

Brown rejected the city’s original offer of $400,000 made last year.

Brown’s attorney, Mark Thomsen, said at the time that any settlement without an admission of a civil rights violation would go nowhere.

Brown contends that police targeted him because he is Black.