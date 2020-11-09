Butterball exec assures customers there’s no sign of turkey shortage

GARNER, NC (WTVD) — We’re just weeks away from Thanksgiving and if you’ve visited the grocery store lately, you might’ve noticed the turkey tubs were empty. No need to get in a ‘fowl’ mood.

“We’re going to have turkey this Thanksgiving,” said Butterball executive Al Jansen.

Jansen has seen some of the reports of shortages and ‘deplucked’ the holiday myth.

“Folks have probably gone out and bought early this Thanksgiving because they think there might be a shortage,” Jansen said.

In all actuality, it’s a simple game of supply and demand. With more Americans social distancing, celebrations will be smaller meaning more individual celebrations, not to mention huge productions seasons like these are planned months in advance.

