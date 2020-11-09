NC woman shoots into partner’s pickup during early morning domestic dispute

A woman is in custody after a shots-fired incident in New Bern Monday morning.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office Major McFadyen said a call came in at about 7 a.m. concerning a domestic disturbance on Antioch Road, and when deputies arrived at the scene they discovered a pickup truck with several bullet holes.

The woman fired four rounds with a handgun, according to McFadyen, with three hitting the windshield and one striking a tire.