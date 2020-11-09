Several CFCC student veterans receive $5,000 scholarships

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Southeastern Chapter (SENCLAD) of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) — the nation’s largest military officers association—recently awarded $5,000 to nine Cape Fear Community College student veterans.

The mission of the SENCLAND Chapter is to benefit members of the uniformed services, their families, and survivors and to advocate for a strong national defense while providing needed support to the community and its members.

Among the recipients of the MOAA scholarship awards were Timothy Fogle, Marine Corps veteran; Kelly Ramos, U.S. Air Force veteran; Amber Taylor, Marine Corps veteran; Dustin McLean, Navy veteran; Isidro Moreno Vega, Marine Corps veteran; Todd Matthews, U.S. Navy and Army veteran; Thomas Chaffin, U.S. Marine Corps veteran; Regina Grant, U.S. Army veteran; Matthew Thompson, Marine Corps veteran.

“With these funds, I will be able to rest easy and continue to pursue my goals of acquiring a unique educational experience,” said scholarship recipient Dustin McLean. “Bolstering myself with knowledge, I plan to help make our world the better place we have always wanted it to become.”

“We cannot thank SENCLAD enough for their continued support of our veteran students,” said Shane Fernando, CFCC Vice President of Advancement and the Arts. “To have this level of support during these difficult times makes all the difference to our students.”

“We have been blessed to be able to offer this financial help and will work hard next year to maintain and hopefully increase our ability to help local veteran students continue and complete their degrees and begin the next chapter of their lives,” said Jim Carper, MOAA SENCLAD Chapter President.

SENCLAD is composed of 300 currently serving or retired officers in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, and Onslow counties. These members represent the seven uniformed services and aim to assist other members of the uniformed services, their families, and survivors.

Student veterans make up a large portion of CFCC’s student body.