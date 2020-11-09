Sunset Park Elementary School continuing to adapt to Plan B

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — At Wilmington’s Sunset Park Elementary School, students have been on a rotating schedule under plan B since October 12th.

Part of the students attend in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday, with the other portion in class on Thursday and Friday.

On the days the students aren’t on school grounds, they attend lessons through zoom learning.

Despite the challenges the students and teachers face, everyone has been working together to make this year a success.

“We know they can do it, whether they’re in the classroom or at home,” 5th grade teacher Wendy McNeil said. “The power of positivity and the power of believing in your students will take them where they need to go, regardless of the situation.”