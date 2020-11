WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A crash involving two vehicles snarled traffic in Wilmington Monday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Canterbury Road.

An SUV and pickup truck crashed. The SUV ran into the First Baptist Church Activities Center sign.

When police arrived, they began investigating and diverted traffic.

Police says there were no serious injuries, but a mother and toddler from one of the vehicles were transported to NHRMC for checkups.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

No word on if anyone was charged.