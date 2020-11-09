Town of Kure Beach further discusses potential for paid parking

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Kure Beach is the only beach town in New Hanover County that doesn’t charge for parking during peak months, but that could soon change.

In August, the town voted to send Requests for Proposal (RFP) to five parking management companies.

Paid parking would be in effect from March 15 through September 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and would affect 632 parking spaces.

Those proposals were due back October 30th, and on Monday the Parking Committee met to discuss the differences between them and what is best for the town.

Town leaders also want to hear from residents.

“Individuals on the phone, even thought this isn’t a public hearing-type meeting, you can certainly send us notes about what you’ve heard if you have a level of concern or whatever, and we’ll take a look at it,” said Mayor Craig Bloszinsky.

The committee will hold another meeting on Monday November 30 at 5:00 p.m., which the public will be able to tune into.

Town council is expected to make a final decision in January 2021.

Click here to view the RFP.