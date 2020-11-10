Army Corps to discuss feasibility study on Carolina Beach in upcoming virtual meeting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, will soon hold a Facebook live-stream public information meeting to discuss the Carolina Beach Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) Project Feasibility Study.

The meeting will happen at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.

This study will analyze alternatives for an additional 50 years and continue federal participation in cost-shared coastal storm risk management measures.

The primary study area is located within the Town of Carolina Beach. After completion and approval of the feasibility study, Congressional authorization will be needed to extend federal participation in the project.

The primary purpose of this public information meeting is to discuss the study scope, schedule, and costs and provide an opportunity to obtain public input on coastal storm risk in Carolina Beach.

The sponsor for the study is the Town of Carolina Beach and New Hanover County.

The live-stream will be featured on the US Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District Facebook page.

Comments and questions will be monitored and can be submitted during the live-stream meeting. If you are unable to join the live-stream, the video will be stored on their Facebook page and can be viewed after the live-stream has ended.

Click here during the meeting time to view the live-stream.