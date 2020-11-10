Baptist couple ask court to ban book from son’s school

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina couple is trying to get a novel they describe as an “affront” to their Christian beliefs removed from a public charter school.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Robin and John Coble of Huntersville filed an appeal on Monday with the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia.

The appeal follows a ruling Friday from a federal judge who refused to ban “The Poet X” from their son’s class at Lake Norman Charter School.

The book is being taught in the school’s freshman language-arts class.

The Baptist couple wants the higher court to issue an emergency restraining order banning the book until their case is resolved.