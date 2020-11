WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 26th Annual Cucalorus Film Festival kicks off Wednesday in Wilmington. As with most events during the pandemic, this year’s festival had to change its format.

Each November the festival debuts dozens of independent films for in-person audiences.

- Advertisement -

This time, Cucalorus is only providing drive-in and online options.

The festival promises a wide variety of unique films from young artists.

It runs through November 25.