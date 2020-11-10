Deputies: 5-year-old boy shot while riding car with family

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A 5-year-old boy has been hospitalized for a gunshot wound he suffered while riding in a car with family members in North Carolina.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the shooting happened Sunday night in Raleigh.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say the family heard a “pop” before the child started to complain that his arm was hurting.

The family then parked the car and discovered the child’s wound. He was then brought to a hospital for treatment.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting.