Despite parades being cancelled, Cape Fear full of Veterans Day activities

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Wilmington has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, but there are still plenty of ways to honor Veterans in the Cape Fear this year.

Below is a list of Veterans Day ceremonies happening in and around Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

Belville Veterans Day Ceremony (10:00 a.m.)

Brunswick Riverwalk Veterans Memorial

580 River Road

Leland Veterans Day Celebration (11:00 a.m.)

Founder’s Park

113 Town Hall Drive

Cape Fear Community College Veterans Day Ceremony (11:00 a.m.)

Virtual Event-Zoom

If you or someone you know is a veteran there are plenty of places that will be honoring veterans on Wednesday.

Bellamy Mansion Museum

Offering free admission to active duty or retired members of the military with military ID in recognition of Veterans Day.

Shoney’s Restaurant

Offering a free all you care to eat, breakfast bar from open until 11 a.m. for veterans and current troops.



Dunkin’

Veterans and active duty military are invited to participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a free donut of their choice.

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

Veterans can stop in-store at their local participating Dickey’s for a free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich. To redeem, guests must present a military ID or valid proof of service.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Offering Veterans, active-duty and reserve service members, First Responders, and their immediate family members 10% off their entire purchase in-store and online through November 11.

North Carolina Forest Service

Offering a 20 percent discount on tree seedling orders placed by active, honorably discharged or retired military personnel during the month of November.