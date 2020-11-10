Despite parades being cancelled, Cape Fear full of Veterans Day activities

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Wilmington has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, but there are still plenty of ways to honor Veterans in the Cape Fear this year.
Below is a list of Veterans Day ceremonies happening in and around Wilmington.
Belville Veterans Day Ceremony (10:00 a.m.)
Brunswick Riverwalk Veterans Memorial
580 River Road
Leland Veterans Day Celebration (11:00 a.m.)
Founder’s Park
113 Town Hall Drive
Cape Fear Community College Veterans Day Ceremony (11:00 a.m.)
Virtual Event-Zoom
If you or someone you know is a veteran there are plenty of places that will be honoring veterans on Wednesday.
Bellamy Mansion Museum
Offering free admission to active duty or retired members of the military with military ID in recognition of Veterans Day.
Shoney’s Restaurant
Offering a free all you care to eat, breakfast bar from open until 11 a.m. for veterans and current troops.
Dunkin’
Veterans and active duty military are invited to participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a free donut of their choice.
Dickey’s Barbeque Pit
Veterans can stop in-store at their local participating Dickey’s for a free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich. To redeem, guests must present a military ID or valid proof of service.
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Offering Veterans, active-duty and reserve service members, First Responders, and their immediate family members 10% off their entire purchase in-store and online through November 11.
North Carolina Forest Service
Offering a 20 percent discount on tree seedling orders placed by active, honorably discharged or retired military personnel during the month of November.