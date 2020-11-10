Group raises massive Confederate flag over I-40 following presidential election

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — Confederate flag supporters in Burke County have raised another massive flag over Interstate 40 after taking one down for much of the election season.
The 20-by-30-foot flag, which was taken down in early September, is back up near the town of Hildebran.
Flag supporters said they replaced it for two months with an American flag as well as Christian flags to honor veterans and local churches. Organizers said now that the election is over, their Confederate flag is back up.
The mayor of Hildebran said the Confederate flag along the interstate is bad for business and for companies looking to move to the area.
Local leaders have said they can’t remove the flags because they are on private property and there aren’t any ordinances against it.