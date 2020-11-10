Hallmark shares preview of locally-filmed ‘USS Christmas’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Do you love a good Christmas movie? Many do, especially ones locally shot.

USS Christmas started shooting in the Wilmington area back in September. Now, we’re getting a new preview of the movie.

The movie stars Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan, and Barbara Niven.

The Hallmark Channel’s synopsis of the movie states, “Maddie (Lilley), a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer (Donovan) and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.”

USS Christmas premieres Saturday, November 28 at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

In September, WWAY got a behind the scenes look at a home featured in the film.