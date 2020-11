WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died on Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years.

As people around the world remember him, we’re reminded of his time here in the Cape Fear region.

Trebek was the Grand Marshal for the 1985 North Carolina Azalea Festival.

While the photo may be difficult to see, Trebek is spotted in the top right corner interviewing Phylicia Rashad, who was the first African-American Queen Azalea.