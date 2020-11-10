Man sentenced to up 12 years in prison for home burglaries

WILMINGTON (PRESS RELEASE) — Jason Matthew Parker, of Wilmington, plead guilty yesterday to 3 counts of first‐degree burglary and three counts of felony larceny. These burglaries occurred at three different homes located on Cardinal Drive, Gadwall Court, and Tidal Reach Court between March 15‐16, 2020.

A Wilmington Police Detective was able to link Parker to the burglaries by tracking an Apple

watch that was stolen from one of the victims. The suspect vehicle was located and additional stolen property from other burglaries were located in Parker’s vehicle. That same vehicle and Parker were captured by a neighbors’ surveillance camera on Tidal Reach Court while he was committing another burglary. Parker, also, used the stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases at Walmart, Chick‐fil‐a, Subway, and Exxon.

Parker has previously been convicted of multiple first degree and second‐degree burglaries,

breaking into motor vehicles along with numerous other felony breaking and entering offenses. Parker was found to be a habitual felon based on his previous criminal record. Superior Court Judge Frank Jones sentenced Parker to 117‐153 months in prison.