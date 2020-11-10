NC sheriffs push training, mental health screening in report

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The association representing North Carolina’s 100 sheriffs is making policing recommendations developed in the months following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and widespread demonstrations against racial injustice.

The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association released its professionalism report on Tuesday.

It recommends expanded training and regular mental health screenings for deputies.

The sheriffs also want to close loopholes that could make it difficult to move officers out of law enforcement after they commit misconduct.

Panels created by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and within the state House also are examining law enforcement changes that could address racial inequities.