New Hanover County Fire Rescue moves administrative office to new location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue has moved their administrative office to a new location.

The office was previously located at the Government Center and is now located at the former Executive Development Center suite at the Northeast Library.

- Advertisement -

Phone numbers remain the same for the department and staff.

“This should not present any change for our customers, as most administrative functions are done online and virtual,” the department wrote in a news release.

Fire code concerns, complaints, emergency event planning, permitting, and questions about response can be directed to the new location at 1241-A Military Cutoff Road.