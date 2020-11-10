North Carolina college announces cuts to majors, faculty

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — A North Carolina college says it will discontinue nearly half of its academic majors and cut another 36 positions in hopes of securing its long-term future.
The News & Record of Greensboro reports that after a review that began in September, Guilford College interim president Carol Moore said she is recommending to trustees that the private Quaker college phase out 19 of its 42 academic majors.
The changes won’t become official until after a trustees’ vote in early 2021 that will give time for the 16 tenured professors slated to be laid off to appeal their dismissals.