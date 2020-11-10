Pet Pals: 3-year-old domestic short-haired cat is looking for a home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 3-year-old domestic short-haired cat is looking for her forever home.

Officer Stephen Watson with New Hanover County Animal Services described her to as a very sweet and easy going cat who is looking for a quiet home, however she will talk to you a lot when she gets hungry.

A meet and greet is required if you’d like to adopt her.

If you are interested in adopting a pet please call the New Hanover County Animal Services for more information.

County residents can adopt for $70.