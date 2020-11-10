Tabor City prison inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A Tabor Correctional Institution inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to the NC Department of Public Safety.

“His death is tragic, and we continue to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons, said. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”

- Advertisement -

The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 27. He was hospitalized on Oct. 28. His condition worsened, and he died on Monday.

The man was in his early-60s had underlying health conditions, NCDPS wrote in a release.

On Tuesday, NCDPS reports Tabor Correctional has 162 active COVID-19 cases. This state prison currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in NC.