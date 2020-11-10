Wave Transit announces Marie Parker as new Executive Director

WILMINGTON (PRESS RELEASE) — The Cape Fear Public Transportation Board of Directors has selected Marie Parker as its next executive director, and she will begin in this role on December 7, 2020.

Ms. Parker has over 14 years of senior level management experience in the public transportation industry and comes from GoRaleigh, the transit system responsible for operating majority of the public transportation services in Raleigh, North Carolina. She currently serves as the General Manager for Raleigh/Transdev, the contractor responsible for oversight and management of GoRaleigh’s fixed route operations and has been in this role for five years.

This year, GoRaleigh received the North Carolina Public Transportation Association’s (NCPTA) Transit System of the Year Award and Safety Award. The system currently operates 87 buses, serving approximately 17,000 passengers per day and covers a territory of 144 square miles.

“After a nation-wide search and many qualified candidates, the Wave Transit Board agrees that Ms. Parker is the right person at the right time to lead our community toward a new framework for public transportation,” said Wave’s Board Chairman Chris Coudriet. “She has helped lead GoRaleigh to great success, and her knowledge and vision will help ensure our revamped transit system is equally as successful and provides our residents with transportation that is predictable, convenient, and fits their needs.”

As executive director, Ms. Parker will be responsible for planning, management and oversight of Wave Transit’s daily operations, including the maintenance, operations, finance, and human resources/administration departments. She will also work closely with staff and the Authority Board to ensure the new vision of the organization is carried to fruition.

One of her first acts as director will be to oversee the implementation of the revised network system redesign approved by the Board of Directors on October 22. The revised network incorporates both fixed routes in core areas and an on-demand service delivery model and is slated for implementation in July 2021.

“I look forward to moving to the City of Wilmington and New Hanover County, and more

importantly, to serving in this important role where I can lead the direction of transit for the residents there,” said Ms. Parker. “I know there is a lot of work to be done, but this service is vital to thousands of people in the area and I am dedicated to strengthening the system with the help of the talented team already in place. This is a pivotal time for public transportation and I am confident we will be successful as we engage with the community and work to ensure the system we put in place will adapt and grow to meet the community’s needs.”

Prior to serving General Manager, Ms. Parker served as the Assistant General Manager, Director of Operations and Director of Finance and Budget for GoRaleigh/Transdev. Throughout her professional career, she has worked to pursue innovative mobility securement technology, enhanced safety and service for customers, increased system efficiency through improvements in on-time performance systemwide, and increased customer satisfaction through establishment of driver ambassador and personnel training programs.