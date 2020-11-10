Woman accused of shooting work van during road rage incident

FORT MILL, SC (WSOC) — The Fort Mill Police Department is searching for a woman who they said shot into a vehicle during a road rage incident.
The victim told police that around 11 a.m. Monday, she was taking the Highway 160 exit off Interstate 77 southbound when she saw a black Nissan Altima speed up behind her. The victim said she slowed down and tapped her brakes to warn the driver there was stopped traffic ahead.
She then told police that the suspect pulled up next to her, and words were exchanged. The victim rolled up her window, and that was when the suspect fired into her van, a company vehicle. The bullet went behind the driver and into the passenger’s side.
The victim was the only person in her van, police said.