Youth Technology Apprenticeship Camp now offered to New Hanover County Schools students

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools-Career and Technical Education program in partnership with the Carolina Fintech Hub, nCino and Live Oak Bank are bringing the Youth Technology Apprenticeship Camp (YTAC) to the Cape Fear region.

YTAC is an e-Sports technology camp designed to engage students in coding and computer science while they compete with other schools.

It is free for students to participate and a gaming console will be provided to the student during the program if they do not currently have one.

Students will be able to develop essential STEM skills while learning about potential future career opportunities.

Participants who perform well in the Winter Cohort may be offered pre-acceptance into the main Y-TAC Summer Cohort, which is a paid apprenticeship.

Interested students should complete an online application, the application will close by the end of the week, November 13. For additional information, contact Shemeka.Shufford@nhcs.net.