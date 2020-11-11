Belville celebrates Veterans Day at Riverwalk Memorial

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY)–The coronavirus pandemic put Veterans Day celebrations on hold across the Cape Fear, but the Town of Belville still found a way to honor the United States Military on this special day.

The town didn’t let the rain stop them from a holding a ceremony outdoors on Wednesday morning at the Brunswick Riverwalk Veterans Memorial. Veterans from across Brunswick County spoke during the event.

- Advertisement -

The veterans in attendance say holding the ceremony at the memorial made it even more special for the people of Brunswick County.

“To see the support for them, we just never forget,” says retired U.S. Air Force Security Police Officer James Cole. “For me it’s important, I mean my wife’s dad is here, he’s a Korean War vet and so we get to come here to sit in solace and talk to him.”

Belville Mayor Mike Allen, is a United States Army Veteran himself. He says while Veterans Day will always be special, these American heroes deserve to be honored every day of the year.

“We have a constitution that protects our rights, those veterans gave that to you,” Allen says. “So, it is a year long celebration for the veterans and should be for every American in this country.”

The Town of Belville also commemorated the one-year anniversary of the Veterans Memorial being built on the Riverwalk on Wednesday.

