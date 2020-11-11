Cape Fear Honor Flight to take off again in Spring 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Honor Flight is returning to the Wilmington area.

Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area (HFCFA) honors veterans from World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War by taking them on an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. to see the monuments built in their honor. HFCFA also welcomes veterans with terminal illnesses from any era to join as well.

HFCFA is a 501(c)3 non-profit, officially recognized by the Honor Flight Network in February 2020.

The last flight took off from ILM in April 2011 and the inaugural flight for this chapter is scheduled for April 24, 2021. It will include 75 veterans, 75 guardians who are assigned one veteran to escort for the day, a medical team and volunteer staff.

The $100,000 trip is funded by donations and the organization is run entirely by volunteers.

Applications are open on their website for veterans, guardians and volunteers to join the Spring 2021 flight.