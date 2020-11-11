Charleston airport reopens after package found not explosive

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (AP) — The Charleston International Airport has reopened after a suspicious package found on the property was deemed not explosive.

Airport officials and the Transportation Security Administration said all passengers and employees were evacuated from the terminal around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The evacuation occurred after TSA agents identified a package that was a potential threat during a routine screening of checked luggage.

Deputy director and chief communications officer Spencer Pryor later told WCBD-TV the package was removed, inspected and deemed not to be an explosive.

He says the all-clear was given around 1:30 p.m.