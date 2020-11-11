Divisive, but direct: Mark Robinson aims to work with Cooper

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Republican Mark Robinson will serve as North Carolina’s first Black lieutenant governor. He hopes he can work with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and state lawmakers on veterans-related issues.

Robinson is a political newcomer who rose to prominence for a gun rights speech he made in front of Greensboro’s City Council.

- Advertisement -

He wants the state to create the constitutional right to carry a firearm without a license or permit. He is also pushing for a tax exemption on the pensions of all military veterans.

Robinson is a divisive figure who ran against Democrat Yvonne Holley and has written several controversial posts on Facebook.