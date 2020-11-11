ENC veteran runs 100 miles with coffin to raise PTSD awareness

An eastern North Carolina veteran is in the process of running 100 miles in a little over 24 hours in honor of Veterans Day.

Dustin Canestorp began running in New Bern’s Longleaf Pines Neighborhood at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and plans to run through 11:11 a.m. on Thursday. Running through grueling heat and spurts of rain, he says the toughest part of his journey might be what he carries behind him — a coffin.

- Advertisement -

The coffin weighs 31.2 pounds, he says, “cause currently we have veterans killing themselves at a rate of 31.2 a day.”

It is a weight that is personal for him.

“Last week, November 6, marked the 3-year anniversary where — in that house over there — I almost ended my life at 45 years old; ironically, at the end of a 45,” he recalled.

Read more here.