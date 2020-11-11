Lidl to open second Wilmington store next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another food market is set to open in Wilmington. Lidl will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The store, located at the Independence Mall on Oleander Drive, will open at 8 a.m. after a brief ribbon-cutting in front of the store at 7:40 a.m.

“In just under one year, Lidl has successfully opened two stores within our community,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said. “With the addition of the new store located centrally in Wilmington, customers from all neighborhoods will now be able to conveniently enjoy the Lidl shopping experience.”

The store will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

This will be Lidl’s second store in Wilmington and 23rd in North Carolina.